Deported veteran officially becomes U.S. Citizen

A veteran who served two tours in Afghanistan but was deported last year is now officially a United States Citizen.

Thirty-nine-year-old Miguel Perez, who was deported to Mexico about 18 months ago, was in Chicago on a two-week permit to attend a citizenship hearing.

He had passed through Laredo on his journey.

On Friday, Perez got a call from immigration officials asking if he could come into the office as soon as possible.

He was naturalized at a sudden ceremony a short time later.

Perez says although he was repeating how the ceremony goes, it came from the heart because it has always been there.

He says he fought for this country, the flag and Constitution and the Constitution responded by saying welcome home.

Perez lost his green card because of a federal drug conviction.

When asked about what he would do next, Perez said he planned on visiting his son and going bowling.