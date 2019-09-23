Deported veteran allowed back into the country

A United States veteran is now back in the country after he was deported from Chicago last year.

Miguel Perez is asking for humanitarian parole so he can attend his citizenship hearing in Chicago.

Perez is a veteran that served with the U.S. Army in Afghanistan.

Back in 2008, Perez was convicted of a drug crime and served seven years in prison, he was then deported to Mexico soon after.

On Monday Morning Perez was at bridge number one with other Chicago immigration advocates where he was joined by other veterans.

Perez was eventually allowed back in the U.S. with a salute and open arms.

KGNS News will have the full story tonight on KGNS News at Ten.