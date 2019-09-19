Deputy Constable arrested for indecent exposure

A Webb County Deputy Constable was found guilty for exposing himself to a woman.

The District Attorney’s Office has secured a conviction for Guillermo Garay for charges that include indecent exposure and official oppression, a class B misdemeanor and a class A misdemeanor in the State of Texas, respectively.

The Laredo Police Department received a call from the victim that claimed Garay had begun harassing her after an incident where he pulled her vehicle over for not having license plates or insurance.

The Constable Deputy let her go with a warning but told the woman he would follow her to make sure she parked it at home.

When they arrived at the victim’s home he asked her if he could use her restroom, which the woman then reportedly called her friend because she didn’t feel safe.

According to reports, once inside the home Garay allegedly began making sexual comments and offered to help with obtaining license plates for the vehicle.

After leaving the victim’s home, the deputy began texting her and returned to the home later that same day to continue making unwanted sexual advances and requesting sexual favors.

Garay proceeded to masturbate in her restroom and exposed himself to the victim.

Garay’s plea was set before Judge Victor Villarreal in County Court and was sentenced to 180 days probated for one year for indecent exposure.

Additionally, he was denied deferred adjudication.