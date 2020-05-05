Dermatologists give tips for face mask usage

The City continues to debate on whether or not fines should still be applied to those who do not wear face masks as they conduct their daily activities, but how are people who wear the masks feel?

Global coronavirus deaths have passed a quarter of a million people, even as several countries begin easing lockdowns.



The biggest, and in some cases, the only defense behind the deadly pandemic is face masks.

Since the onset of COVID-19, many people have sought alternatives, even creating their own, due to the fact that they were hard to come by.



They're obviously an important way to keep the coronavirus from spreading, but you may find they irritate your skin.



Dermatologists with the Baylor College of Medicine say pay attention to the fabric you're using. If you're prone to acne, avoid polyester, because it can trap sweat underneath and try a more absorbent material, like cotton.



People with sensitive skin should use a soft fabric for the inner layer, with a thicker weave for the outside.



Another tip: if your skin is dry, apply moisturizer before wearing a mask. However, if you have oily skin avoid makeup or products that are thick and greasy.

At least 1.1 million people have recovered from the COVID-19 illness, according to available official data.



The majority of health professionals attribute the use of face masks as a potential deterrent.



They're not popular with everyone, and restrictions are being lifted, but exposure remains a risk.