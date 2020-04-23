Desert Air Friday

A shallow layer of humid gulf air will return late tonight, followed by hot dry desert air from the Mexican Plateau Friday afternoon. An airmass will arrive from the Rockies and Great Plains Saturday with warm dry days and cooler nights. Desert air will make another brief appearance during Tuesday.

I'm expecting mostly clear, becoming humid late tonight, low near 70. Sunny and becoming hot and dry during the afternoon, highs a little above 100. Partly to mostly sunny Saturday through Monday, highs close to 90. Mostly sunny Tuesday, high in the upper 90's. Mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday, high in the low 90's.