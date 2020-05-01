Desert Air Influence Arriving

Dry hot air from the southwestern U.S. and northern desert of Mexico is expanding east into Texas. The eastern edge of the desert air will raise our temperatures to around and perhaps a bit above 100F Sunday through Tuesday. A front from the Great Plains, and desert air retreating southwest into Mexico will allow for a bit more of a gulf influence Wednesday through Friday with higher humidity, temperatures under 100F, and a slight chance of a scattered shower.

I'm expecting mostly clear tonight, low around 70. Some low cloud Saturday morning, sunny in the afternoon, high in the upper 90's. Some morning clouds, mostly sunny afternoons Sunday through Tuesday, highs around or a little above 100. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a scattered shower Wednesday through Friday, high in the mid to high 90's.