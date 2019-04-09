Desert Heat Wednesday, Warm Thursday Onward

Mexican Plateau air has arrived overhead, and is mixing down the surface during the afternoon hours with high temperatures and low humidity. Temperatures will be not as hot with mostly sunny skies starting Thursday as weather arrives from the Rockies and Great Plains. Hotter weather will begin to expand north into our area early next week.

I'm expecting clear tonight, low in the mid to high 60's. Sunny and quite hot Wednesday, high around 103, higher if the Mexican Plateau air descends all the way down to the surface. Mostly sunny Thursday through Saturday, high in the high 80's to around 90. Sunny Sunday, high in the low to mid 80's. Mostly sunny Monday and Tuesday, highs around or above 90.