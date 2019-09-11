Detention Center staff member pleads guilty to relationship with federal inmate

A staff member at the Rio Grande Detention Center has pleaded guilty to making a false statement and providing contraband to a prison inmate, according to U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick.

The 51-year-old Laredo citizen identified as Oralia Aparicio was employed at the prison as a kitchen supervisor when the prohibited romantic relationship with the inmate began in November, 2018.

According to federal officials, Aparicio and the inmate engaged in sexual encounters in the warehouse and cleaning utility room at the detention center.

In an incident occurring in January, 2019, Aparicio provided the inmate with contraband nude photographs of herself snuck into the facility in an eyeglass case.

Other contraband provided by the detention employee included food, cold medicine, Amoxicillen, and a Vicks nasal inhaler.

On October 25th, 2018 Aparicio began using a fake name to deposit amounts of up to $30 into the inmate’s commissary account which occurred once or twice a week.

Aparicio faces up to five years of prison time in addition to a possible fine of up to $250,000.

She will be sentenced January 27th, 2020 by U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo for one count of making a false statement and one count of providing contraband to a prison inmate.

