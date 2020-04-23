Dimmit County Sheriff’s Office foil human smuggling attempt thanks to BP

The Dimmit County Sheriff’s Office foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt thanks to the help of Border Patrol agents.

The incident happened on April 21st when sheriff’s deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a blue Sedan near Big Wells.

The driver refused to stop the car and sent officers on a highspeed chase.

Border Patrol agents who were working the area, believed the vehicle was involved in an alien smuggling attempt and forwarded that information to the Cotulla Station.

Authorities in Dimmit County continued the pursuit on I-35 northbound until it came to a stop near mile marker 145.

The driver of the vehicle attempted to flee on foot but was eventually apprehended.

When authorities searched the car, they found six people who were believed to be from Mexico.

The Dimmit County Sheriff’s Office charged the driver and seized the vehicle; meanwhile, Border Patrol took custody of the Mexican Nationals.