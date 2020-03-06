Diocese addresses coronavirus concerns

Dioceses from all across Texas, including Laredo, have been sending parishes preventative measures to help stop the spread of illness in the community.

In the following memorandum sent out on March 3rd to every local parish, the diocese says in light of the concerns raised due to the current coronavirus disease outbreak, they are recommending the following:

Providing hand sanitizes for their ministers and encouraging them to wash their hands before and after.

Also, parishes that ordinarily give communion under both the consecrated break and wine are encouraged to suspend that practice until the outbreak is contained.

Furthermore, instead of offering the sign of peace through the customary hand shake, a simple nod will suffice with the words "peace be with you."