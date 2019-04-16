Laredo stands by Cathedral of Notre-Dame De Paris

The Diocese of Laredo sent out a statement about the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral.

In it they say while the diocese undergoes the preservation and restoration of the San Agustin Cathedral, they are conscious that the buildings are made of mortar and stone.

The statement says "The Diocese of Laredo along with millions around the world lament the fire at the historic and beloved Cathedral of Notre-Dame De Paris. As we witness this tragic event from afar, we pray for the people of France and the archbishop of Paris as they experience this devastating event."

Meanwhile, Laredoans are remember visiting the cathedral before Monday’s massive fire.

Many have taken to social media to show their solidarity and support of the historic icon when seeing it in person.