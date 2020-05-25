Diocese of Laredo announces plans to resume mass

The bishop for Laredo’s Catholic Diocese has announced plans to open up their doors for mass.

The announcement came Saturday through the Diocese of Laredo Facebook page.

According to the post, Bishop James Tamayo, says the parishes will open once again for mass, the weekend of June 6th.

In the meantime, the diocese will use the next two weeks to prepare for social distancing and other guidelines they have to follow.

The dispensation for not attending mass will remain in place for those who are sick or do not feel that it is safe to return.