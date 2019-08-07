Diocese of Laredo discusses San Agustin Cathedral renovations

Crews are still in the process of renovating the San Agustin Cathedral.

Rene Gonzalez is one of the men behind the project and says funds are still needed to help with renovations.

On Tuesday, Gonzalez told members of the Kiwanis Club that enhancements are underway now for the alter and the choir room.

Gonzalez says although at a lot of the original structure will stay the same, there are more modern enhancements coming to the century-old building.

The Diocese of Laredo says they are working on the wiring, air condition, the walls, and the ceilings.

There’s still a lot of cracks that are being rehabilitee to turn it into a cathedral that people can be proud of.

Gonzalez says the total cost for the project is 11 million dollars; however, they are turning to the public to help raise those funds.