Diocese suspends activities for sake of community health

The Diocese of Laredo is doing its part to help reduce the chance of spreading COVID-19.

In a statement, Bishop James Tomayo lays out the changes local pairshes are expected to implement.

Bishop James Tamayo supports the newest regulations approved by City and county officials.

In his statement the bishop says the decision to suspend and postpone activities was made after much prayerful consideration.

In the statement he goes over the suspended religious activates like:

Daily and Sunday mass are suspended, as well as devotional gatherings such as stations of the cross, recitation of the rosary, and bible study.

Also suspended are religious education and pastoral gatherings like catechism, retreats, and youth group.

Celebrations of First Holy Communion and Confirmation are postponed for the time being.

Fundraisers like jamaicas, bingos, and other fundraising events are to be postponed.

Baptisms, funerals, quinceanera's, and weddings will need to be strictly limited to the numbers of attendee not to exceed 10 people, per city and county guidelines.

Individual confession will still be available in your parish church or by appointment with your parish priest.

Tamayo goes on to say he feels its necessary to implement these regulations, as the diocese's priority and duty remains to protect the faithful through prevention measures.

Laredo's Saint Patrick's Catholic Church streams daily and Sunday mass on its Facebook page.