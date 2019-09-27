Direct deposit now available to vendors paid through city

Direct deposit payments will now be available to any vendors or individuals that receive payments through the county.

Instead of having to go to a bank and stand in line to cash a check, this new program will allow customers to be paid with the touch of a button.

The county treasurer, Raul Reyes, explains some of the problems the county was dealing with when paying their customers with checks only.

Part of the problem was that a lot of people were misplacing their checks and never cashing their well deserved money, Reyes says.

One of the main reasons the county decided to go with a new bank was due to the lack of fees per transactions the financial institution is offering them.