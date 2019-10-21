City discusses possible discount in water bill

Residents and businesses who were under the boil water notice could get a break in their water bill.

At today's council meeting, the City will consider an ordinance to allow a one-time waiver for the month of October to only those affected by the 11 day notice.

For example, residents would be waived $10and 52 cents, while commercial businesses would be waived $36 and 61 cents from their water bill.

It's currently unclear if that would be voted on Monday night’s council meeting.