Discover TAMIU this weekend!

Laredo’s only local university is inviting the whole family to explore the campus during a family fun event.

TAMIU is giving residents the chance to discover the university with its Discover TAMIU event taking place this weekend.

The purpose of the event is to expose students of all ages to the university to show all of the great programs and extra-curricular activities they offer.

Many oftentimes parents and students often believe that these types of events only apply to high school students but it’s also for those who are looking to continue their education.

The event will feature hands-on activities, student performances, video games, and informative sessions for children of all ages.

The event will take place on Saturday, February 29th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is free for students of all ages.