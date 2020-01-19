Discovery of unused disaster supplies angers Puerto Rico

(AP) - People in a southern Puerto Rico city discovered a warehouse filled with water, cots and other unused emergency supplies.

A chihuahua dog sleeps on a cot in a tent city for hundreds of people displaced by earthquakes in Guanica, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. A 6.4 magnitude quake that toppled or damaged hundreds of homes in southwestern Puerto Rico is raising concerns about where displaced families will live, while the island still struggles to rebuild from Hurricane Maria two years ago. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

Video of people breaking in to retrieve the goods set off a social media uproar, as the area struggles to recover from a strong earthquake.

Anger spread in the U.S. territory Saturday after video of the event in Ponce appeared on Facebook, and Gov. Wanda Vázquez quickly fired the director of the island’s emergency management agency.

The governor said she had ordered an investigation after learning the emergency supplies had been piled in the warehouse since Hurricane Maria battered Puerto Rico in September 2017.

