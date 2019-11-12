Disney Plus is here!

If you don’t have any plans today, how about you chill with your favorite Disney titles!

As of 6 a.m. eastern Tuesday morning, the "Streaming wars" has officially added a new player to the mix.

Disney Plus joins the fray presenting a big, new rival for established players such as Netflix and Hulu and fellow newcomers, including Apple TV Plus.

The streaming service is loaded with ammunition from its own treasury of classic titles to new hits.

The launch of "Disney Plus" comes less than two weeks after the arrival of Apple TV Plus and still to come in 2020 are "HBO Max" and, from NBC's parent company, "Peacock".