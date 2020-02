Disney Plus is reviving the animated series "The Proud Family."

The original show aired on the Disney Channel from 2001 to 2005.

The revival, called "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder," is in production now.

The original voice cast as well as the show creator and main producers are returning.

The previous seasons of the Proud Family are already available on the streaming service.

Disney Plus notes the show is beloved for its focus on inclusion and cultural diversity.