Disney closes its doors amid Hurricane Dorian

Disney lovers had their dreams shattered after the park decided to close its doors due to Hurricane Dorian.

In a rare move, Disney announced it will shut down its parks between two and three p-m on Tuesday.

Visitors who purchased tickets for special events such as Disney After Hours are allowed to exchange their tickets.

Disney's hotel resorts will remain open; however, lodging requiring you to be outdoors - like Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground will be closed.

Those patrons will be relocated to another resort.

No word at this time on when the park will re-open.