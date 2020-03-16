Disney closing hotels, stores amid coronavirus pandemic

(AP) - All Disney owned hotels at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, will close at 5 p.m. on March 20, the company said early Monday.

Visitors have resigned themselves to Walt Disney World's temporary closure amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Source: WKMG/CNN)

The closure also includes Disney’s Vero Beach Resort on Florida’s Atlantic Coast.

In a tweet, the company said the Friday closure will give guests the ability to make other arrangements.

In addition, the company announced it is closing all Disney stores in North America, beginning Tuesday. This includes the shops in Orlando’s Disney Springs and Downtown Disney in Anaheim, California.

Online shopping will still be available.

Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris, Disneyland Resort and Disney Cruise Lines suspended operations over the weekend.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.