Everyone's favorite Disney characters will let it go and glide on the ice this weekend as part of the Disney on Ice Tour.

File photo: Disney on Ice

Disney favorites from movies such as Frozen, Aladin, Coco, and Moana will all be featured as part of Disney’s Dream Big Tour.

The show opens tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the Sames Auto Arena and will run all weekend.

For ticket information you can head on over to the arena box office or go to Ticketmaster.