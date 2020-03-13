Disney visitors disappointed, understanding about coronavirus-related closures

ORLANDO (WKMG/CNN) - The coronavirus is shutting the mouse house down.

Visitors have resigned themselves to Walt Disney World's temporary closure amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Source: WKMG/CNN)

Theme parks at Walt Disney World will be closed temporarily, starting Monday, because of fears of the virus.

Visitors, of course, have their opinions.

“I think it’s a little of an overreaction but if you had a loved one who died of it, I get it,” said Pam Guild, who is visiting Orlando from Minnesota.

She said she’s surprised Disney announced the company will close the Disney World Resorts starting on March 16 and not open them again until April 1 at the earliest.

“I still think it’s pretty crazy. This corona stuff is getting out of hand, in my opinion,” visitor Dillion Fedora said.

Walt Disney World Resorts said the closure is out of an abundance of caution.

Fedor says he’s visited Disney just in time during his trip to Florida.

“We went to Disney yesterday, so that’s a good thing," he said. "We got into the park, so that’s good.”

The Walt Disney Co. has already instructed many employees from all divisions to work from home as health professionals monitor the spread of the coronavirus.

Guild says it’s unfortunate trips will be cut short, but staying safe is more important.

“Super disappointing for them, I get it, but I think they have to do what the government (is) kind of telling you. If one place does it, everyone else feels like they need to, to keep up with everything,” Guild said.

Copyright 2020 WKMG via CNN. All rights reserved.