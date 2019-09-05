Webb County District Attorney in pursuit of justice

An alleged killing spree that shook the Laredo community is still being felt a year later.

Former Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz

The Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz says he has decided to seek the death penalty against former Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz who is accused of killing four people.

Alaniz says the death penalty is reserved for the most heinous crimes; the type of crimes that are hard to fathom.

It’s also a case that garnered national attention and like all cases, his goal is to seek the truth and justice for the victims of these horrific crimes.

The journey to seek the truth can take longer from case to case which takes a lot of resources from the DA’s office to carry out a capital murder trial.

Alaniz says a case like this will have a team of five attorneys that are designated to the trial who are in charge of organizing the evidence and everything that is needed to present the case in court.

Because things can always change, Alaniz is in constant communication with the victim’s families and other law enforcement agencies on how the case will be developed.

The district attorney feels the decision to seek the death penalty falls heavily on his shoulders.

Alaniz says he takes the family members feelings, and opinions into consideration, but ultimately his responsibility is to the community at large.

This is not the first time that Alaniz has decided to seek the death penalty but he says it never gets easier.

The District Attorney’s Office is hoping to begin the jury selection process by the end of 2020 or early 2021.

In the meantime, Ortiz’s next hearing is set for October 8th.