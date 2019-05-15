District Attorney files motion to dismiss lawsuit by "La Gordiloca"

Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed against him by Priscilla Villarreal also know as "La Gordiloca".

File photo

Back in April, she filed a lawsuit in federal court against city and county officials including the district attorney.

The motion states that Alaniz and his chief assistant Maricela Jacaman, both have absolute immunity regarding the allegation made by Villarreal.

Villarreal's lawsuit says that city and county officials violated her constitutional rights, when she published a story on Facebook about a man who allegedly committed suicide at one of the city's overpasses.

In the motion, Alaniz is asking the judge to dismiss the case for failure to state a claim, and that all relief requested by Villarreal be denied.

The motion also asks the judge that the DA and Jacaman recover their costs and attorney's fees.

Others mentioned in Villarreal’s lawsuit are five members from the Laredo Police Department including Police Chief Claudio Treviño.