DA will not prosecute case of two women accused of violating shutdown orders

The District Attorney will not be prosecuting the case of two women who allegedly violating the city’s Stay Home Work Safe orders by providing beauty services from their home.

This comes after Governor Greg Abbott issued made a change to his COVID-19 executive order saying he is not allowing Texans to be jailed or held for violating any local COVID-19 orders.

Both Ana Isabel Castro Garcia and Stephanie Mata were arrested and charged with violating the emergency management plan.

The case was reported on April 15th, at around 2:45 p.m. when officers were called out to a home at the 1200 block of Harding Street.

Laredo Police received a tip saying that a woman was violating the city’s Stay Home Work Safe orders by running nail salon from the vicinity of her home and using social media to reach out to customers. Ana Isabel Castro-Garcia was arrested in that case.

The second case was reported at the 1100 block of Huber Street when officers received a tip saying that someone was running an eye lash salon inside her home.

Police arrested Brenda Stephanie Mata in the case.

Governor Abbott’s executive order issued earlier this week removed jail time as a punishment for these violations and only allows the imposition of a fine. As a result, the District Attorney’s Office will not be taking these cases to court.