Webb County court receives honor by Texas Judicial Council

Monday morning at the County Commissioners meeting, one court is the first county court in the state to be recognized by the Texas Judicial Council.

District Court 2 Webb County Court, where Judge Victor Villarreal rules on cases, is being recognized by the Texas Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan Hecht from the Texas Judicial Council.

They are being named a Judicial Center of Excellence for being able to comply with all of the requirements needed by the Texas Judicial Council.

Judge Villarreal goes onto explain why this honor is one to be proud of. "This is the first time for Webb County and this honor is really an honor for the people of Webb County, and the people that we serve. This is the first county court in the state and only the third (court) in the state to receive this designation."

According to Judge Villarreal, the court was able to clear an excess of over 7,000 cases while keeping up with the current caseload.