District Seven Councilman not running for re-election

With election season right around the corner, one council member has announced that he will not be running for re-election.

District Seven Councilman George Altgelt confirmed last week that he will be bowing out after the completion of his first term.

Altgelt was sworn in back in May 2015 after his predecessor Jorge Vera recalled from office.

After 40 years of service, Altgelt says he’s leaving office knowing he left it better than what it was before.

He believes he and his colleagues put a lot of good projects in motion such as the comprehensive plan, getting a new planning director and creating a search for a new city manager.

Altgelt will still be in office for another year until District Seven has a new representative.