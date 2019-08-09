District police reminding drivers about school traffic laws

With the start of the new school year just around the corner, police from both UISD and LISD want you to know the do's and don’ts before the bell rings.

Police officers from both school districts say they are keeping an eye out for any distracted drivers next week.

LISD students and teachers will go back to class on Monday, August 12th; meanwhile, UISD will go back Wednesday, August 14th.

Chiefs from both school districts are asking the public to respect bus signs, speed limits and avoid being on your phone while driving in school zones.

If drivers are caught breaking any of these laws, they could receive a hefty fine of up to $200.

With the concern of shootings on school campuses, Laredo ISD Police Chief says they are ready to respond to any situation.

LISD Police Chief Robert Villarreal says they have been training with local law enforcement agencies about enhancing security.

Villarreal says if you see any suspicious activity at any of the schools, please report it immediately.

Other law enforcement agencies present during the event were the Webb County Sheriff's Office, City of Laredo Police Department and the Webb County Constable.