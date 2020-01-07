Do you know what to have ready before tax season?

Now that the holiday season is over and done with, another season of green is just around the corner.

The International Revenue Service, also known as the IRS, has announced that the 2019 tax return season begins Monday, January 27th.

They expect more than 150 million people to file their taxes between January and April.

Even though the official start for tax season begins in a few weeks, IRS spokesperson Raphael Tulino says now is the time to get all your paperwork ready.

"Get yourself organized. If you're going to choose a tax professional, choose wisely and get them the information they need so they can file an accurate return for you, or if you're going to do it yourself gather your stuff and don't miss out on anything by doing a return out of heist. Make sure it's accurate and make sure you get all the benefits you're entitled to."

There are many options to prepare your returns, including the IRS' Free File program.

Filing season ends on Wednesday, April 15th.