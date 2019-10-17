Man accused of stealing multiple items from hardware store

A man who apparently “Likes Doctor Ike's” so much, is accused of stealing multiple items from the local business.

Laredo Police arrested 27-year-old Joey Angel Salazar and charged him with theft of property.

The incident happened on October 16th, when officers were called out to the 4200 block of San Dario Avenue.

Officers met with a store employee who stated that Salazar was caught stealing multiple items from the store.

Employees allege Salazar took doorknobs, and deadbolts, stored them underneath his clothes and then walked out without paying.

The case was turned over to the Crimes Against Property Unit for investigation who determined they had enough evidence to arrest Salazar.