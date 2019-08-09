Doctors Hospital discusses benefits of breastfeeding

In recognition of National Breastfeeding Month, a local hospital held an event for all mothers and mothers-to-be.

As part of the national campaign, Doctor’s Hospital of Laredo is taking the time to promote baby-friendly initiatives, build awareness of nursing and support new mothers in our community.

Organizers set up booths with different information about taking care of themselves in order to be healthy for the new baby.

Lactation consultants say mothers should breastfeed their newborn eight to 12 times a day.

The hospital offers childbirth classes on the first Tuesday of every month and breastfeeding classes on the last Thursday of the month.