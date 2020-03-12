Doctor's Hospital Announces Two Patients Tested for COVID-19

Doctor's Hospital of Laredo has announced that they have tested two patients for novel corona virus (COVID-19). In a statement issued to KGNS News the hospital says, "they are working closely with the City of Laredo Health Department, following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, to continue to evaluate the patients and follow appropriate protocols."

These samples are being sent to labs outside of Laredo for testing.

To date there are no cases that been confirmed positive for the disease only precautionary testing with people who have shown corona-like symptoms.