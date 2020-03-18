Doctor's Hospital implementing limited visitation

Doctor's Hospital has released the following statement for their changed visitation policies:

"Consistent with city and county efforts around "social distancing," to limit the exposure to individuals who may have contracted COVID-19 but may be asymptomatic, Doctors Hospital has revised its Visitation Policies to help protect patients and their loved ones. The revised visitation policy is effective March 19, 2020.

I. All Emergency Department (ED) patients are limited to 1 visitor who can stay in the ED but may not accompany the patient once taken to an inpatient unit. If the visitor leaves the ED, they may not return.

II. For planned and unplanned inpatient admissions, visitors are not permitted to enter any areas of the hospital with the exceptions noted below.

1. L&D patients are limited to 1 support person who may also stay over night

2. Post-partum patients are limited to 1 support person who may also stay over night

3. NICU infants are limited to 1 support person who may also stay over night

4. Pediatric patients are limited to 1 support person who may also stay over night

5. For certain compassionate care/end-of-life situations that the attending/consulting physician approves and we can reasonably accommodate

For OB patients, families who cannot secure childcare for their other children will be asked to contact Doctors Hospital of Laredo before picking up newborns or the mothers because children are not permitted in any patient care area.

III. For outpatient procedures to include surgery, radiology, lab and other visits, visitors are not permitted in the waiting areas or within the hospital building.

1. Loved ones and friends accompanying the patient are asked to remain in their cars or be available by cell phone so that we can call them to pick up the patient at discharge.

IV. Visitors are subject to screening upon arrival at the hospital. Any individual who has been in contact with someone with fever, cough or influenza-like symptoms within the last 48 hours will be prohibited from entering.

V. All visitors and patients may enter the facility through the Main Entrance (one section-only) from 6 a.m. – 7 p.m., as well as through the ER entrance, 24/7. Entrance to the hospital will be through these two entrances only, where hospital staff is screening everyone entering the facility.

VI. Travel history will be queried; those who have traveled to an affected country as currently identified on the CDC Travel Health Notices list will not be permitted to proceed within the hospital.

The revised visitation policy means that family members or loved ones will drop off the patient at the front entrance to the hospital unless their physician directs that they enter through the ER. Staff will guide the patient through the admission process. Throughout the patient’s hospital stay, Doctors Hospital will keep the patient-designated family members, and loved ones informed of the patient’s progress and the team will call the patient’s designated contact at the time of discharge to take the patient home.

Doctors Hospital fully supports the use of FaceTime, cell phones and other means of communication between the patient and their family/loved ones throughout the patient’s stay at Doctors Hospital.

Patient safety is a top concern at Doctors Hospital, and this policy on limited visitation is being implemented to protect every one during the time of the COVID-19 crisis.

Thank you for your cooperation and for being an advocate for the health and care of your loved ones and all hospitalized patients."