Doctors Hospital hosting Stroke Awareness Fair

In honor of National Stroke Awareness Month, a local hospital is looking to help residents stay healthy and detect a stroke before it happens.

A stroke is a medical episode where someone’s brain is damaged due to the interruption of blood supply.

Recently a couple of famous people have died as a result of a stroke such as filmmaker John Singleton and Actor Luke Perry.

Local medical experts are looking to spread awareness on some of the signs and symptoms of a stroke and how you can prevent it from happening.

Doctors Hospital will be hosting its annual Stroke Awareness Fair where community members can get screened.

The event will feature informational booths, blood pressure checks, BMI measurements, cholesterol screenings, and stroke risk analysis.

The event will take place on Thursday, May 9th from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the main lobby of Doctors Hospital.

The event is free and open to the public.

To register, click here.