Doctors Hospital hosting fashion show for breast cancer

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month which takes place every October, several local organizations are doing their part to raise awareness and money for the cause.

Doctors Hospital has decided to put together a fashion show and public forum to shed light on this serious illness.

This is the 19th year the hospital will host the event for breast cancer fighters, survivors and those who may have a loved one who may be battling the illness.

Fashionistas will be walking the runway in some of the best trending outfits all for a good cause.

The event will take place on Wednesday, October 9th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the UT Health Science Center located at 1937 E Bustamante.

The event is free and open to the public.

Snacks and refreshments will be provided.