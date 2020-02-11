Doctors Hospital wants you to take care of your heart!

February is not only the month of love, but it’s also a time to love yourself by keeping up with your health.

The month is also known as American Heart Month, and a local hospital is looking to organize a Healthy Heart Awareness Day.

The campaign is an effort to encourage residents to get checked by a health expert.

Many oftentimes, residents are so busy working throughout the year that they don’t have time to make an appointment to see a doctor.

Patients will get a chance to get their blood pressure checked, glucose screening, cholesterol screening, weight and height measurements and ask questions from educational booths.

The event will take place this Thursday, February 13th from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. over at the main lobby of Doctor’s Hospital.

For more information, you can call 956-523-2020.