Documentary seeks to educate community on the mariposa

The Rio Grande International Study Center is inviting the community to a special screening that seeks to educate the public on the butterfly and how a border wall can disrupt their habitat.

In light of recent talks regarding President Trump’s proposed border wall, many are speaking out about how a physical barrier could disrupt our environment.

RISC will be screening a documentary titled “Ay Mariposa” to show how the wall could affect the butterflies in our region.

The documentary is a film about two women and a rare community of butterflies standing on the front lines in the battle against the border wall.

The event will take place on Tuesday, November 26th at the Cultura Beer Garden located at 916 Salinas Avenue.

The show will start at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are just $10.

After the film there will be a discussion with Zulema Hernandez of McAllen.

For more information on the event you can call RGISC at 956-718-1063.