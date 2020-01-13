Does your recipe have what it takes for the 25th annual Menudo Bowl?

Laredo Crime Stopper's annual Menudo Bowl is right around the corner.

Representatives tell us they still currently have spaces available. They are looking for those who have the best menudo recipe to get bragging rights if you win.

There are several categories you can participate in.

"We do have vendor booths available as well," said Colleen Rodriguez of Laredo Crime Stoppers. "We do have a lot at the moment, but we are still accepting applications. We have a lot of entertainment going on."

The 25th annual Menudo Bowl will be held Saturday, January 18th. Gates will open at 10 a.m. at Lifedowns.

The money raised from this event will go towards rewards for those who give anonymous tips to the organization.