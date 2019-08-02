Dog killed in shelter, despite having a microchip says owner

For more than 10 years, Dusty was the companion for George Garcia.

“It’s just been very devastating to me. I’ve been widow for 18 years and he has been my only companion” Garcia said.

Garcia says dusty escaped on Sunday July 7th, turned in on Monday July 8th by a neighbor and was put down the same day.

He says the facility did not scan Dusty's microchip and was told his pet was put down because dusty was aggressive, too skinny and unable walk.

City officials say the staff was not able to locate a registered chip on the dog with information on the owner.

“He had a microchip, if they would have scanned that microchip they would have found out he was ours and they could have avoided all of this

City officials say typically, their policy for healthy domesticated animals is to wait a minimum of 72 hours in order to give owners time to search for a lost pet.

They claim due to Dusty’s alleged fragile state, staff made the decision to expedite the 72-hour policy.

Garcia says he's reached out to his council member, city staff and others to take a closer look at the protocols over at the animal care facility.

