Dog provides emotional support for Cheetah at zoo

Cats and dogs are usually known for fighting but a ferocious feline and canine have developed a strong bond at a New Jersey zoo.

Zoo officials say Bowie, the labrador retriever helps ease Nandi the cheetah's anxiety.

Cheetahs are so shy that zoos around the country are giving them their own emotional support dogs and Bowie has similar training to that of a therapy pet for humans.

Bowie and his cheetah sister have been inseparable for more than a year, wrestling in the snow and sharing toys.

