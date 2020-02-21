Dog sneaks out of house to visit police department

A snoopy pooch is melting the hearts of many after he was looking to take a bite out of crime at a Texas police station.

Officers in Odessa caught a glimpse of this adorable face at their police station overnight.

They say a dog walked into their lobby around 3:30 a.m. posing for a couple of pictures.

The dog did not have time to fill out a k-9 job application and before officers could catch him, he took off.

Officers decided to post the picks on Facebook which caught the attention of a family member.

Edward Alvarado says his nephew alerted him about his dog "Chico" and his late-night adventure.

Turns out one-year-old Chico snuck out and snuck back in before anyone noticed he was gone.

The Odessa Police Department says Chico is welcome back anytime.

Alvarado says he plans to take trips with Chico so he can see the world and visit more police stations.