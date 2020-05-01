Dogs being trained to detect the Coronavirus

In Washington, the push is on to quickly develop a vaccine to prevent millions more from being infected with coronavirus.

"Operation Warp Speed”, a federal-private partnership to develop 300 million doses of coronavirus vaccine in eight months, has started.

Meanwhile, researchers at a vet school in Pennsylvania are using the keen noses of canines to sniff out the virus.

The pilot program utilizes scent detection dogs to find positive COVID-19 samples.

This demonstration shows how part of the study will work.

Over the course of three weeks, through a process called odor imprinting, eight dogs will be exposed to COVID-19 positive saliva and urine samples in a laboratory setting.

Once the dogs learn the odor, researchers can document that the dogs can discriminate between COVID-19 positive and COVID-19 negative samples, then they can create the platform for testing to determine if the dogs can identify infected people.

This pioneering study sets the stage for dogs to play a vital role in detecting COVID-19, particularly among asymptomatic patients, or hospital or business environments where testing is most challenging.

Preliminary screening of live humans by trained dogs could begin as early as July.

With up to 300 million smell receptors compared to six million in humans- dogs like Poncho and Miss M, the two pups we in the video who are part of this study, are uniquely positioned to aid in disease detection.

