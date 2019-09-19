Domestic Violence Coalition discusses services for victims

Members of the Domestic Violence Coalition met on Wednesday for their monthly meeting to discuss the latest information on domestic violence cases in Laredo.

The coalition is made up of law enforcement agencies, healthcare organizations and members of the district attorney’s office who prosecute these cases.

The event featured Myra Gonzalez, a representative from the Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid who spoke about the services they provide for victims.

Gonzalez says their family and law division helps with divorces and protective orders.

They also help with services such as housing and employee for victims who are having issues in that area.

The Domestic Violence Coalition meets every third Wednesday of the month at noon in the community suite located on the first floor of the Laredo Medical Center.