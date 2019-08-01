Domestic violence Coalition discusses "Knowing your Rights"

Many city and county representatives gathered for a monthly domestic violence meeting that went over some of the rights people have during certain situations.

On Wednesday, the Webb County Domestic Violence Coalition met for their monthly meeting to hear reports from the different types of law enforcement agencies such as the Laredo Police Department and the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

With the start of the new school year around the corner, the subject of immigration and audits by ICE had representatives from the Texas Legal Aid speaking out on the matter.

Attorneys with the legal aid office says there is a sensitive location policy memo from ICE that includes a list of where ICE enforcement is not supposed to take place such as religious institutions, hospitals or schools.