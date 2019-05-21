Domestic violence arrests drop in Webb County

The arrests for domestic violence in Webb County and Laredo are going down,

According to local officials, in 2012, Webb County saw a total of 1,129 arrests while last year that number decreased to 719.

Authorities are crediting the emergency protective orders as the reason why the numbers have gone down.

The District Attorney's Office is the only office and county in Texas to request an emergency protective order at the point of arrest.

The order protects the victim from the aggressor and lasts for 31, 60 or 90 days depending on the crime.

At the request of the Webb County Sheriff's Office, after the aggressor posts bond, the suspect is held in jail for another four hours.

Once the protective order is issued, it's in the system and any law enforcement agency can act on it in the State of Texas.