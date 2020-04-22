Recent homicide re-ignites discussion of domestic violence

The recent murders of a family, allegedly at the hands of the supposed ex-boyfriend of one of the family members, is re-igniting the discussion of domestic violence.

Last week, four members of the same family were brutally murdered with their bodies later found in a vacant lot near the home.

The person suspected of the murder is 20-year-old Samuel Enrique Lopez, who was allegedly the ex-boyfriend of Lesly Hernandez.



Domestic violence experts say there are things that people can look out for that can serve as warning signs.

"It can start with just a little pinch, a kick, something very minimal but that is telling us that that person is getting violent and that can escalate to something more dangerous," said Maria Elena Arambula of Mercy Ministries. "Then they have to be aware of the emotional abuse, the emotional abuse and the bullying and the controlling."

Arambula stresses that having information and being prepared to deal with domestic violence situations is critical.



She adds that anyone who has questions, needs help, or knows of someone who needs help can contact Casa Misericordia for help.

They have a hotline that is available 24/7 at 1-877-782-2722.