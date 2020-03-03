Donate blood and save a life today!

The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is asking the community to roll up their sleeves and donate blood for a good cause.

File photo: Blood drive

The blood bank is desperately looking for 500 donations a day to replenish the blood supply.

They normally aim to collect 400 donations a day to meet the demand for blood to treat trauma victims, patients undergoing cancer treatments, as well as other patients.

According to representatives from the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center, there’s a critically low blood supply.

KGNS and the blood and tissue center are hosting a blood drive in the station parking lot from now until 6 p.m.

We are located at 120 West Del Mar Boulevard.