Donate blood, save a life!

The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is asking you to roll up your sleeves and donate blood for a good cause.

Every month your good neighbor station gets together with the blood bank to gather donations from the community which could potentially save someone's life.

There are many people in South Texas who are in need of blood for cancer infusions and of course keeping a stock of blood in case of an emergency is always a top priority.

The blood drive will start at 10:30 a.m. and will run until 6 p.m.

All donors must be at least 17-years-old and weigh about 110 pounds.

Donors will also receive some incentives as a thanks for donating.

If you would like to donate blood, you can stop by 120 West Del Mar Boulevard and the blood bank bus will be parked in our parking lot.